IN PHOTOS: David Foster returns to PH with concert series

David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account. David Foster returned to the Philippines at The Theatre at Solaire last March 21, 2023. Photos from The Theatre at Solaire's Facebook account.

MANILA – Canadian musician and starmaker David Foster has returned to the Philippines for a special concert series at The Theatre at Solaire which started last Tuesday.

Joining Foster are "American Idol" alumna Pia Toscano, his wife Katharine McPhee, "America's Got Talent" alumnus Daniel Emmet, and Philippines' very own Martin Nievera and Morissette.

"It was an unforgettable night with David Foster and Friends as The Theatre at Solaire was filled with music and laughter all throughout the show," The Theatre at Solaire said in the caption.

"Opening night was indeed a success as David Foster performed his greatest hits in the industry."

He is scheduled to perform his chart-topping songs until March 26, under the “David Foster and Friends” banner.

Foster has held numerous shows in the Philippines. In 2015, he staged the "Hitman: David Foster and Friends" concert with Boyz II Men, Natalie Cole, Ruben Studdard, and Jake Zyrus.

RELATED VIDEO: