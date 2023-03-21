After coming out, Klea Pineda introduces girlfriend

MANILA – After coming out as a member of the LGBT community, actress Klea Pineda introduced her girlfriend to the public.

In an Instagram post, Katrice Kierulf posed a photo with Pineda, saying how proud she is to come out in the open about their relationship.

"It’s just so crazy how our paths crossed. How we would always wonder why everything just seems to fall into place. It may be mere coincidence or luck. But whatever it may be, I believe the stars aligned for us for a reason. I am beyond lucky to have met you in this lifetime," Kierulf said in the caption.

"Klea. You are the most loving, patient, & generous soul I’ve ever met. I’m so proud to call you my girlfriend. Happiest birthday, my love. I love you so much!!! To making more beautiful memories with you," she added.

Pineda responded and said: "Aghhh I love you, My Leczinska! Thank you."

To celebrate her birthday, Pineda came out as a member of the LGBT community.

In an Instagram post, her mother, Charito Pineda, also expressed how proud she is with her child.

“Happy birthday my first born always proud of you we love you so much! Sana napasaya ka namin sa araw mo!” she said.

