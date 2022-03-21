Television host Randy Santiago was Uniteam rally’s emcee.

Supporters were looking for Toni Gonzaga who was not present at the event



The rally ended early before 7pm. pic.twitter.com/yiv2Zgfllh — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 20, 2022

MANILA — Television host Randy Santiago was the main emcee in the Malabon campaign rally of the late dictator's son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio over the weekend as supporters looked for Toni Gonzaga who was not present at the event.

LOOK: All-male group Masculados perform at the opening of Uniteam’s rally at Malabon City.



VP bet Sara Duterte & senatorial bet Robin sat side by side on stage while waiting for presidential candidate Bongbong to arrive.



The rally tonight is hosted by Randy Santiago. pic.twitter.com/FMtGWVB9oE — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 20, 2022

The all-male group Masculados performed the Hagibis classic "Katawan," while rapper Andrew E. sang one of Duterte-Carpio's campaign jingles.

OPM rock band Plethora also joined the event. They are a regular guest at Marcos-Duterte tandem campaign rallies performing the Marcos-era anthem "Bagong Lipunan."

The tandem's campaign trail in Marikina saw the likes of Isko “Brod Pete” Salvador performing “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles together with Santiago as host and Andrew E. as a performer as well.

Over the weekend, standard bearers faced off at the Commission on Elections-sponsored debates but both Marcos and Duterte-Carpio opted to skip them.