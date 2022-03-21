MANILA — Television host Randy Santiago was the main emcee in the Malabon campaign rally of the late dictator's son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte-Carpio over the weekend as supporters looked for Toni Gonzaga who was not present at the event.
The all-male group Masculados performed the Hagibis classic "Katawan," while rapper Andrew E. sang one of Duterte-Carpio's campaign jingles.
OPM rock band Plethora also joined the event. They are a regular guest at Marcos-Duterte tandem campaign rallies performing the Marcos-era anthem "Bagong Lipunan."
The tandem's campaign trail in Marikina saw the likes of Isko “Brod Pete” Salvador performing “Here Comes The Sun” by The Beatles together with Santiago as host and Andrew E. as a performer as well.
Over the weekend, standard bearers faced off at the Commission on Elections-sponsored debates but both Marcos and Duterte-Carpio opted to skip them.