LOOK: American pop star Ariana Grande is among the trending topics on Twitter after she posted a video playing her hitmaker "Break Free" in the Leni-Kiko campaign trail in Pasig. #Halalan2022 | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Wp9ratjovx — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) March 20, 2022

MANILA — American pop star Ariana Grande early Monday was among the trending topics in the Philippines after she posted on her Instagram stories an aerial video of supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan singing her hit song "Break Free."

Grande's "Break Free" was among the songs played in the well-attended Leni-Kiko election campaign rally on Sunday in Pasig City, and Grande reposted the clip on her Instagram filled with gratitude.

"I could not believe this was real, I love you more than words," she said in the Instagram story.

As of writing, Ariana Grande was the #1 topic in Philippine trends on Twitter with nearly 30,000 tweets.

Grande was a staunch critic of the Donald Trump administration and is a supporter of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

She has two Grammy awards under her belt: Best Pop Vocal Album for "sweetener" and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Rain On Me" with Lady Gaga.

Several rock bands, pop artists, actors, and celebrities joined tens of thousands of 'Kakampinks' at the campaign rally of presidential candidate Robredo and her running mate.

The event was the top trending topic on Twitter on Sunday, and its live stream had 3.1 million views on Facebook and over 380,000 views on YouTube as of writing.

RELATED VIDEO: