Klea Pineda comes out as member of LGBT community

MANILA – To celebrate her birthday, actress Klea Pineda came out as a member of the LGBT community.

"My 24th birthday is extra special since I finally mustered up the courage to come out to the world as my true authentic self. Masasabi ko na ito na ang pinakamatapang na desisyon na nagawa ko sa buong buhay ko. I want the world to know that I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community," Pineda said in a post on Instagram.

"I know not everyone will understand and appreciate this decision. But throughout the years, I’ve learned to prioritize the things that give joy and meaning to my life, and revealing my sexuality to the world is a huge part of it," she added.

With her coming out story, Pineda hopes to inspire other members of the LGBT community to be proud of themselves.

"By doing this, I hope to inspire and empower others who are still struggling to come into terms with their sexuality. Alam ko mahirap at nakakatakot, but please know na walang mali sa atin at walang kulang sa atin kahit pa magpakatotoo tayo," the actress said.

"Marami man ang manghusga, mas marami pa rin ang tatanggap at magmamahal sa’yo nang buong-buo. Just be the person that your younger self would be proud of!" she added.

She added that her gender is just one aspect of her life and should not hinder her from pursuing her dreams.

"I am still the same Klea that you loved and supported throughout the years. The only difference now is I can proudly say that I’m gay!" she said.

"From now on, I want to live my life fearlessly. Sana samahan nyo ako sa paggawa ng sarili kong kwento na alam kong tunay na magpapasaya sa akin. Let’s spread love and empowerment, everyone! And always remember, #LoveIsLove!"

