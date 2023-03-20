Bela Padilla wants to try other movie genres after 2023

Bela Padilla at the press conference for her latest project 'Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko'

MANILA -- Bela Padilla wears three hats anew in her latest project, “Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko,” where she is an actor, writer and director.

Compared to her directorial debut, “366,” shown last year, Padilla felt more pressure in her second directorial job.

“The first time, I had Direk Irene [Villamor] with me on the set as my creative director,” Padilla told ABS-CBN News. “Now, ako na lang mag-isa. Wala na akong bantay. Ako na rin ang creative director.

“Ang feeling ko, I was responsible for everyone on the set. Ang difference, we shot 70 percent of the film in South Korea. Of course, nakikisama ka rin sa mga bagong members ng staff at production na hindi pa namin naka-trabaho before.

“There was also a language barrier while we were shooting. But I was so grateful because lahat ng naka-trabaho namin sa Korea, sobrang dali. Sobrang smooth ‘yung naging transition namin from the Philippines to the Korean shoot.”

The original title of the film was “If,” with the theme song by Rivermaya.

“Si Boss Vic, meron siyang pakiramdam if something was going to work or not,” Padilla said. “When he heard ‘If,’ he told me, ‘Huwag mong gamitin ang ‘If.’ Gamitin mo ‘Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko’.”

It helped that all of Padilla’s actors on the set knew their characters well. Korean actor Yoo Min-Gon is making his first film speaking English. Award-winning actress Lorna Tolentino gets to work with Padilla for the first time.

“‘Yung pressure was lifted off from my shoulders,” Padilla said. “They were well prepared at magagaling talaga.

“Napadali ang buhay ko dahil sa kanila. I hope it’s the same for everyone, not just the three of us. Pati sa staff at sa production, we tried to implement the same vibe and the same rules we had in ‘366’.”

Padilla actually wrote the script of “Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko” pre-pandemic, after she watched the K-drama “Because This is My First Life,” in 2017.

“The drama was so uplifting. I found it at that time I was very tired with work. This is a movie I want to watch here in the Philippines na walang contravida, but we addressed personal issues and mental health issues. I wanted to do something like that.

“Min-Gon’s character is the narrator of the story. Siya ang magdadala ng kwento. So we had to find the person who would really lift the movie.

“I would say Miss LT is the heart of the movie, si Min-Gon ang boat. Sasakay ka sa character niya to follow the journey. I needed someone who could bring out all those emotions.”

“Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko” was shot in September 2022 in Manila, then the cast went to Korea in October. They shot until Halloween. The movie is Viva Film’s official entry in the summer Metro Manila Film Festival that will start April 8.

Padilla learned many things about her character. “Not just about Korean culture, not just Min-Gon as a person or about working with him,” she granted. “I learned so much about his styles of acting.

“One thing you should really look out for when you watch this movie is Min-Gon’s performance. He was very disciplined on the set. He already knew what he wanted to do from the beginning.

“My wish is I really hope Min-Gon and Miss LT get nominated because their performances are to watch out for. I hope it’s not a deterrent that Min-Gon is not a Filipino because he really deserves it. He’s amazing in this film.”

Padilla had lines in Korean. “I would always ask Min-Gon about the correct pronunciation of those words,” she said. “It helped that we had a Korean actor on the set.”

The actress-director had so many learnings while filming in Korea. “We strictly shot for only ten hours a day,” she shared. “’Pagsakay mo sa van, kahit 15 minutes away or two hours away ang location, nag-start na ang 10 hours mo.

“We shot in one hospital building. At first, nagtatakutan kami kasi hospital. Baka may multo. Narinig siguro kami ng Korean who said that was not a real hospital but only for shooting.

“Imagine, their government built a hospital merely for shoots. May ICU [intensive care unit], may ward, may doctor’s office at nurse’s office. May emergency room [ER].

“Lahat ng klase ng scrubs na kailangan, meron sila. Different colors of nurses uniforms. They made life easier for us. Tulungan talaga ang nangyari.”

After 2023, Padilla will take a break from love stories and asked the blessing of Viva Films’ producer Vic del Rosario, if she can shift to other genres, perhaps action.

To date, Padilla has charted memorable romance-dramas like Jason Paul Laxamana’s “100 Tula Para Kay Stella” (2017) and “The Day After Valentine’s” (2018), Irene Villamor’s “Meet Me in St. Gallen” (2018) and “On Vodka, Beers and Regrets” (2020).

“Let’s see. Seventeen years old pa lang ako, I was already doing muay Thai. More than that, I want more introspective films. The journey of a person. Mas quiet. Something like ‘The Glory.’

“I’m still most comfortable as an actress, but I’m really glad I’m being given the opportunity to keep on directing. This movie is co-produced by my production house, Risky Marmalade. I think I’ll focus more on acting.”