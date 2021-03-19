Surprise! Dimples Romana is also part of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

Dimples Romana portrays Faith in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba,’ which will premiere on March 22. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Not once mentioned as a cast member of “Huwag Kang Mangamba” since its announcement, Dimples Romana revealed on Friday that she is part of the inspirational drama, three days before its premiere.

“Surprise!” Romana wrote on Instagram, sharing a teaser introducing her character, Faith.

“Kasama ang aking Dreamscape family, mula sa inyong minahal na si Daniela, nagbabalik po ako bilang si Faith sa ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba,’” she said.

Romana was referring to her previous teleserye character in the hit ABS-CBN series “Kadenang Ginto,” which was also produced by Dreamscape Entertainment.

The new role marks her reunion with The Gold Squad — Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri, and Seth Fedelin — with whom Romana co-starred in “Kadenang Ginto.”

“What an absolute honor to be with you on this journey!” she wrote, mentioning other cast members of “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” “All the best! And to all the fans who continue to support all of us, para po sa inyo ito.”

She also expressed her appreciation to directors Jerry Lopez Sineneng and Darnel Villaflor for “guiding me and helping me bring Faith to life.”

“Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which continues ABS-CBN’s traditional of offering inspirational stories, will debut on March 22, Monday.

Along with other primetime programs of ABS-CBN, it will be seen Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

