Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin, Iza Calzado lead winners at PUSH Awards 2020

Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin, and Iza Calzado led the list of winners at the PUSH Awards 2020, which honored celebrities who provided inspiration amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The three Kapamilya actresses were handed the PUSH Inspiration citation for their contribution and courage amid adversity last year.

On Instagram, PUSH highlighted Locsin’s philanthropic efforts helping Filipinos affected by the pandemic and calamities that hit the country last year.

Chiu was recognized for spreading good vibes despite being heavily criticized because of her “Bawal Lumabas” statement. The “It’s Showtime” host also won the PUSH Fitspiration award.

Calzado was honored for her inspiring story as a COVID-19 survivor and helping another patient by donating plasma.

Here are the winners of the PUSH Awards 2020:

PUSH Fitspiration - Kim Chiu

PUSH Popular BL Couple - Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara for Hello Stranger

PUSH Breakthrough Star of 2020 - Charlie Dizon

PUSH Music Personality - Daniel Padilla

PUSH Popular Digital Star - Alex Gonzaga

PUSH Trending Tiktoker - Mimiyuuuh

PUSH Popular Love Team - Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber

PUSH Inspiration - Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu and Iza Calzado

