MANILA — Actor Kit Thompson is now under the custody of the Tagaytay Police after allegedly detaining and hurting his girlfriend, actress Ana Jalandoni.

Authorities rescued Jalandoni after receiving a call from a hotel in Tagaytay.

Thompson has since been brought in by police for questioning, while Jalandoni is now undergoing medical treatment for her injuries.

Tagaytay Police were alerted of the incident after Jalandoni sent a picture of herself to her friends, asking for help.

The picture, where she shows her injuries and black eyes, has gone viral on Twitter.

Hotel staff also called authorities after checking the commotion in the room where the couple were staying.

They, however, declined to give further details on the incident and will instead give a statement to the Tagaytay Police.

Cornerstone Entertainment, the firm that manages Thompson, said that as of posting time, it could not give a response or comment on the incident as it has yet to receive a formal report.

“However, we request the public to be mindful of casting judgment based on unfounded reports circulating online,” the Cornerstone statement added.

Official statement from Cornerstone Entertainment pic.twitter.com/gyf8ZW4Ecd — Niko Baua (@Nikobaua) March 18, 2022

Thompson, 25, first gained popularity in 2012 for joining "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4" as a housemate.

He and Jalandoni publicly confirmed their relationship via Instagram last December.

--- with reports from Niko Baua

RELATED VIDEO: