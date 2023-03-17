LOOK: Katrina Velarde introduces new foreigner boyfriend

Photos from Katrina Velarde's Facebook account

MANILA – Singer Katrina Velarde has given love another chance as she introduced to the public her new boyfriend.

Velarde took to social media to share the good news about her romantic life, sharing sweet photos with her new beau.

“Test flight was successful. Thanks my Captain Pilot,” she said while teasing about the career of her partner.

In another post, Velarde used aviation lingo anew, saying that he arrived at a time when she was not prepared.

“You took off so fast and nicely LANDED in my heart and I was NOT prepared for your ARRIVAL. But here you are with me right now,” she continued.

She thanked her boyfriend for making her heart happy once again.

“Maraming nawala, pero nung dumating ka mas kinumpleto mo ang lahat. Salamat sayong pagmamahal. Nakangiti na ulit ang aking puso, walang pag aalinlangan at punong puno ng galak, at handang ipakilala ka sa lahat... I THANK GOD THAT HE ALLOWS ME TO FALL INLOVE AGAIN,” she added.

“It's not afam is life, it's your love that is life.”

It was in November 2021 when her husband, American music producer Mike Shapiro, passed away.

The was just several months after Velarde, who first rose to fame as an internet sensation, confirmed that she tied the knot with Shapiro.

In a previous interview with another entertainment news site, Velarde said they were supposed to get married in 2020 but they pushed it back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

