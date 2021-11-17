Katrina Velarde's American husband passes away at 57

Katrina Velarde, husband Mike Shapiro with their wedding guests. Photo from Alyssa Quijano’s Instagram

MANILA -- The husband of singer Katerina Velarde, American music producer Mike Shapiro, has passed away on November 14. He was 57.

The sad news was confirmed by Velarde through a statement released by her management Viva Entertainment.



“It is with deep regret that I wish to announce the passing of my husband, musician and educator Mike Shapiro, last November 14 in Quezon City, at the age of 57. Mike was a drummer, percussionist and music producer who recorded and toured extensively with Sergio Mendes and other music stars like Natalie Cole, Al Jarreau, Flora Purim, will.i.am and others," the statement read.

"He was also a close associate of Herb Alpert with whom he worked for many years until the time of his death. He taught at the LA Academy of Music where he was also vice president, director of education, and dean of students. He was also a professor at the Herb Alpert School of Music. Prayers for the repose of his soul are most appreciated and I would like to request for privacy during this difficult time. Thank you."

It was just last May when Velarde, who first rose to fame as an internet sensation, confirmed that she tied the knot with Shapiro.

In a previous interview with another entertainment news site, Velarde said they were supposed to get married last year but they pushed it back because of the coronavirus pandemic.