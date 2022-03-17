MANILA – Ellen Adarna flaunted her figure on social media capturing the attention of her millions of followers.

On Thursday, the actress posted a topless photo which she herself took by the mirror, while sharing about her new food diet.

“5th day progress on @xmealph once a day meal replacement diet,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress said she is trying “to balance out everything I ate when I was on vacation.”

Following her post, several netizens, including actress Isabelle Daza, could not help but complement Adarna’s figure.

“Grabe naman,” Daza commented.

Early this month, Adarna and her husband Derek Ramsay capped off their honeymoon in Tanzania, Africa.

“We almost missed our flight back home. But, survived this trip with lots of love, kisses, laughter, zero arguments and a sh*t load of insect bites. I love you,” she told Ramsay.

The couple went to Africa along with Adarna’s son Elias Modesto for their long-delayed honeymoon.

Adarna and Ramsay tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.