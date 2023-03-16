Sarah Geronimo to hold 20th anniversary concert in May

MANILA -- Sarah Geronimo is set to hold a concert in celebration of her 20th anniversary in showbiz.

The concert, which will be directed by Geronimo herself and Paolo Valenciano, will be held on May 12 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Tickets for the show will be available beginning March 18. They are priced at P15,000 for SVIP which includes a meet and greet; P8,000 for VIP; P6,500 for Patron; P4,000 for Lower Box; P1,200 for Upper Box; and P600 for General Admission.

Geronimo marked her 20th anniversary in the entertainment industry last March 1 by releasing the new song "Habang Buhay."

Geronimo took a break from showbiz in 2020 after getting married to actor Matteo Guidicelli.

It was only recently that she returned to the entertainment scene, saying: “The reason bakit po ako nagpahinga ng konti, I really want to offer [sa] ang ating pong listeners ['yung mga] original songs. Iba kasi talaga when you sing your own song, 'yung OPM talaga, iba sa pakiramdam,” she said.

Since she’s been away from the limelight for a while, Geronimo said she appreciates how her avid supporters patiently waited for her comeback.

“Grabe ang aking pasasalamat sa inyo. 'Yung walang sawang naghintay at sumuporta, even 'yung mga tao na talagang positive pa rin ang pagtanggap sa akin kahit na meron akong iba-ibang choices sa buhay ko personally, nandiyan pa rin sila. You know who you are, maraming salamat po,” she said.

Geronimo started her showbiz career when she won the talent show "Star for a Night" back in 2003. Since then, she has been one of the most successful singers and actresses in the Philippines.