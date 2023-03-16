Bela goes to Korea with Yoo Min-Gon in 'Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko' trailer

MANILA - The much-awaited preview of the film "Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko," featuring Bela Padilla and Yoo Min-Gon, has been unveiled.

Padilla not only stars in the film but she also wrote and directed it.

The movie's plot centers on her character, a K-drama enthusiast who gets motivated to write her own book.

The trailer shows Padilla's character at her book launch, where she is approached by a Korean admirer (Yoo) to ask for her autograph.

They begin to start a friendship with Yoo’s character asking her if she would want to go to South Korea with him.

The preview also implies a potential love story between the two characters, but their relationship seems to be prevented from blossoming due to a reason that hasn't been revealed to the audience yet.

Aside from Padilla and Yoo, screen veteran Lorna Tolentino also has a special participation in the movie.

“Yung Libro sa Napanood Ko” is an official entry to the 2023 Summer Metro Manila Film Festival.