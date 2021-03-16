'We will not forget you': Claudine remembers ex Rico Yan on his birthday

MANILA - Claudine Barretto paid tribute to the late actor Rico Yan on what would have been his 46th birthday.

On Instagram on Monday, Barretto shared some clips showing how she marked Yan’s birthday.

“Since it’s the birthday of Rico, we want to celebrate and remember him. May konting salu-salo dito sa bahay [with my friends],” she said.

In a prayer before blowing the candle on Yan’s cake, she said: “Happy birthday, Rico. We love you. We will not forget you. Just keep watching over us.”

In a recent vlog, Barretto opened up on why she is still affected by the death of her former boyfriend who died in his sleep due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis on March 29, 2002.

"Mahal ko pa rin siya. Hindi nawawala 'yon. I think hindi nawawala 'yung (love) kapag namatay na 'yung tao. Kahit hindi na kami, nandoon pa rin. Lalo pa yatang lumalabas kung ano ang nararamdaman mo towards the person kapag nawala na 'yung tao," Barretto admitted.

"Yes, mayroon akong pagsisisi na sana mas matagal ko siyang nakasama, sana nandoon ako nung nangyari 'yung dapat sana ay hindi nangyari," the actress added.

Yan and Barretto starred in the hit series "Mula Sa Puso" and "Saan Ka Man Naroroon" and top-billed movies like “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita” and “Got 2 Believe.”

Meanwhile, actors Marvin Agustin and Dominic Ochoa also remembered Yan on his special day.

Remembering the fun times they had, Agustin posted a clip on Sunday from a past movie which he and Yan starred in.

“Happy 46th birthday RICO,” he wrote in the caption.

As for Ochoa, he shared an old black and white photo of him and Yan with their friends just days after they celebrated his birthday in 2002.

“It’s something we have in common, our passion for cars and bikes. Taken Sunday after his birthday, more than 30 cars joined, his last fun run to Tags. We switched cars, he drove my Cooper, I drove his HKS turbo Miata. Fun times buddy!!! Happy Happy RY,” he said.

Yan, Agustin and Ochoa were co-stars in the ABS-CBN youth-oriented show “Gimik” from 1997 to 1999. They were also part of the ABS-CBN noontime show “Magandang Tanghali Bayan” before starring in their own sitcom “Whattamen.”

