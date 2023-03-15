Singer Jona Viray took to social media to express her feeling of loss following the consecutive deaths of her two pets in a span of 4 days.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, March 15, the singer said Garvy, their dog for over 9 years who they found in a trash can, had died along with their other rescued cat Susie.

“We actually lost many pets/rescues already, but the feeling is still the same," Jona wrote.

"'Di naman nababawasan sakit sa puso... Akala mo masasanay ka na pero hindi,” she added.

Despite the loss, Jona said they take comfort in knowing that their pets no longer feel any pain.

“The only thing that’s comforting our hearts is at least tapos na yung paghihirap at sakit nila dito.... and they're in a much better place now,” she said.

She then mentioned all their other pets who have “crossed the rainbow bridge,” saying they will miss them.