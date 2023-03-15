MANILA - When Harry Styles took the stage of the Philippine Arena for his "Love on Tour" concert on Tuesday, fans knew they were in for a night of unforgettable music and memorable moments.

But for a lucky couple, the night was especially meaningful, as Styles himself played an unexpected role in their love story.

In a display of genuine appreciation and connection, Styles actively engaged with his Filipino fans throughout the night, making sure everyone was having a great time.

Going the extra mile, he even spoke a few Filipino phrases such as "maraming salamat Philippines" and "mahal kita."

It was during one his banters with the audience when a fan in the front row caught Styles' attention because of the sign she was holding up that says, "Harry, my bf (boyfriend) said he will propose if you duet with him. Make it happen, please!"

To which, Styles gladly obliged. The singer and the man named Jeff did a duet of "Sign of the Times" and in the middle of the song, Jeff to his girlfriend Michelle and said "Will you marry me?"

The gesture received a resounding cheer from the crowd.

On Tuesday night, Styles filled the Philippine Arena with enthusiastic fans who were exuberant and energetic throughout the entire concert.

The electric atmosphere created by the audience added to the overall energy and excitement of the show, making it a memorable experience for everyone in attendance.

Among the songs Styles performed were "Golden," "Adore You," "Daylight," "Keep Driving," and even his former One Direction hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

Styles closed his almost one-and-a-half hour show with his mega smash hits like "Watermelon Sugar," "As it Was" and "Kiwi."

Celebrities spotted at the concert included self-confessed Harry Styles fanatic Bela Padilla, AC Bonifacio, Darren Espanto, James Reid and more.

This was Styles' third visit to the Philippines. The first one was back in 2015 together with his bandmates from One Direction, and the second one was in 2018 all by himself. -- With a report from MJ Felipe