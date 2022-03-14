Anji Salvacion dedicates the song ‘Dalampasigan’ to her hometown of Siargao. Instagram: @_anjisalvacion_

MANILA — Singer and “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity finalist Anji Salvacion is set to release this weekend a new single that pays tribute to her hometown of Siargao.

On Monday, the ABS-CBN record label Star Pop released a teaser for the March 18 release of “Dalampasigan,” with snippets of Salvacion’s journey inside “PBB” and as a showbiz newcomer.

Salvacion composed “Dalampasigan” during her stay inside the reality show, as part of a fundraising event for victims of super typhoon Odette, including residents of Siargao.

From Idol hopeful to the Singing Sweetheart of Siargao…

Salvacion first performed “Dalampasigan” during a December livestreamed concert, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” held by ABS-CBN Foundation.

At the time, credited as Salvacion’s fellow composers of the original tune were her housemates KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad.

Salvacion, who was raised in Siargao, turned poignant during the performance, in light of the wide-scale devastation left by the typhoon.

The young singer expressed gratitude to ABS-CBN Music executives Rox Santos and Jonathan Manalo for giving her the opportunity to record “Dalampasigan” as a single.

”Thank you so much Lord for this beautiful blessing and journey you’ve given me, all to you,” she wrote.