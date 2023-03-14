MANILA – Jessy Mendiola has resumed her fitness journey, two months after undergoing a caesarean section delivery for the birth of her first child.

On Instagram, Mendiola said it is important that she only takes it easy, especially after what her body has been through in the past months.

“I do not want to go back to my pre-pregnancy body (or weight). I want to build a better one. It’s all about acceptance and challenging yourself to move forward,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s hard to accept change but I always remind myself every day that a life grew inside of me. My body went through so much (9 months of pregnancy and delivery via CS) so now, I’m giving it the TLC it truly deserves. Good job, body! I love you, thank you for taking care of my little Peanut,” she added.

Mendiola maintained she is doing this not only for herself but also for her daughter.

“The reason why I want to stay active is because I want to be able to carry and run with my little one until I grow old.”