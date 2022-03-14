MANILA — Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid said Monday he is excited to work with Paulo Avelino and Janine Gutierrez for their upcoming US concerts.

"It’s been two years na tayong lahat ay nasa bahay lang and, of course, working under very very strict health protocols. But as far as the live entertainment is concerned, ngayon lang talaga nagsisimula for us," Alcasid said in a press conference.

"So after two years, ngayon lang ako magpe-perform nang live sa harap ng ating mga kaibigan sa Amerika. So, the anticipation is grabe," he added.

Alcasid admitted that he has mixed feelings about performing for a live audience.

"Sa totoo lang kinakabahan ako, sa totoo lang excited ako, samu’t saring mga emosyon nararamdaman ko. But I feel blessed and favored that God gave us this opportunity to be able to perform again after such a long time," he said.

"Hinihikayat ko po diyan ang mga kaibigan natin diyan sa Amerika, grab this chance to be one of the first to watch our concert."

Gutierrez, meanwhile, said this concerts has a lot of firsts for her.

"I'm super excited po kasi first time ko po actually na maggu-guest sa isang concert out of the country. First time ko rin magka-working visa for the US," she said.

"Ang dami kong firsts for this trip and ang saya nga na isip na after two year meron ulit audience na makakaharap kami nina Sir Ogie so super excited to see everyone sa US."

Avelino shared the same sentiments with Gutierrez, noting that he is really practicing hard for his performances.

"Very excited din kasi dalawang taon din akong hindi nakalabas ng bansa at matagal-tagal na rin akong hindi nakakapag-perform sa isang malaking crowd," he said.

"Medyo inaaral ko pa ‘yung mga kakantahin but very excited to be a guest sa concert ni Kuya Ogie sa US and to be with Janine, of course."

Alcasid, Gutierrez, and Avelino will be performing at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on March 26, at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California on April 2, and at the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa in Cabazon, California on April 3.

Avelino and Gutierrez recently worked together in the ABS-CBN series “Marry Me, Marry You.”

Following the conclusion of their series, the two were spotted in Palawan together fueling speculations that something is brewing between them.

