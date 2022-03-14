MANILA — Actress-host Kris Aquino shared on Monday a positive development in relation to her autoimmune conditions, saying she and her sons have returned home.

“Nakauwi na kami,” she said on Instagram, captioning a photo of her with her two sons, Josh and Bimby. “This was our last pic before heading to our temporary, leased home.”

Aquino, 51, had been undergoing a series of medical tests and treatments for her autoimmune diseases, notably in strict isolation due to pandemic-related risks.

In late February, she was cleared of cancer, diabetes, and kidney and liver disease.

“Maghihintay na lang for my bone marrow test results,” she said on Monday.

Referring to her two sons, Aquino wrote, “Super blessed to have the love and concern from these two giants, through them binigay ni God so much more than I could ever deserve.”

Over the years since she first revealed being diagnosed with autoimmune conditions in 2018, Aquino has been chronicling her health journey, including symptoms such as flare-ups as well as her drastic weight loss.

In January, she denied being placed under critical care, in response to “fake news” which she suspected was politically motivated.