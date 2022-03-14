Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Ex-MYX VJs Luis Manzano, Nikki Gil, Iya Villania reunite

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 14 2022 03:07 PM

MANILA -- Former MYX VJs Nikki Gil, Luis Manzano and Iya Villania recently got together for a quick catch up.

On Instagram, Gil shared photos and videos of their mini-reunion where they were joined by actress Shaina Magdayao, Manzano’s wife Jessy Mendiola, Gil’s husband BJ Albert, and Villania’s husband Drew Arellano.

“Marehan 2022. ANG SAYA huhuuhuhu missed you guuuuys,” Gil wrote in the caption, describing their small gathering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Following their stint on MYX, Manzano, Villania and Gil have since went on to tread separate career paths.

Manzano has remained a Kapamilya as one of its most in demand hosts in various ABS-CBN programs such as “ASAP Natin To” and “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

Villania, on the other hand, left ABS-CBN for another network in 2014.

Gil, meanwhile, decided to leave showbiz to focus on her family when she married Albert. 

While they are all married now, it seems they have remained in touch and close friends through the years.

