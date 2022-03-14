'Live at the Shang!' returns with Pinoy indie band SUD

MANILA – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shangri-La Plaza is all set to bring back its mall concert series #LiveattheShang with Filipino alternative indie band SUD.



The first band to perform at the Shangri-La Plaza since the pandemic began, SUD is set to entertain mall-goers on March 19 at 6 p.m. at the East Wing.

The group has released music with genres ranging from alternative soul, alt-rock, indie pop, and alt-pop/ballad including their hit single “Sila,” which became a mainstream hit.

SUD’s current lineup consists of Sud Ballecer on vocals and guitar, Jimbo Cuenco on drums, Kohl Aguilar on keyboard, Carlos de la Fuente on saxophone, and Raisa Racelis on bass.

In 2016, SUD released their first album “SKIN,” in partnership with Filipino spoken word group Words Anonymous.

Last year, SUD released their sophomore album “Dumaloy,” including some re-recorded and remastered fan favorites and six new tracks.



SUD’s upcoming concert at the Shang is free and seats are available on a first come, first served basis.