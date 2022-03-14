Rock bands Hale and Moonstar88 were both first-time performers at the respective campaign rallies of presidential aspirants of Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and Leni Robredo over the weekend. Screenshot, Facebook: Anecia Padilla / Instagram: @moonstar88band

Hale and Moonstar88 became the latest rock bands to lend their talent to presidential bids last weekend, over a month since the election campaign period started.

Moonstar88, the group behind the hits “Migraine” and “Torete,” was one of several acts who performed Saturday at the Isabela “People’s Rally” of Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Also turning “Kakampink” — the popular term for Robredo’s supporters, after her campaign color — were “Sundo” hitmaker Imago and Tawag ng Tanghalan finalist Jex de Castro, who both took the stage in Echague, Isabela.

Comedians Krissy Achino and Inah Evans, as well as actor Alex Diaz, co-hosted the rally, which gathered an estimated 10,000 people, according to local police.

On Sunday, former senator Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte similarly enjoyed the participation of entertainers during their Las Piñas rally held at The Tent Global South.

Hale, known for the hits “Kung Wala Ka” and “The Day You Said Goodnight,” was a first-time performer at a “UniTeam” rally. The band joined campaign staples Toni Gonzaga and Andrew E.

Toni Gonzaga performs “Titanium” at the indoor venue of the Marcos-Duterte rally in Las Piñas. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/RqOlVzJtpy — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 13, 2022

“Sa’yo” performer Silent Sanctuary, the band Plethora, and “The Voice Kids” champion Lyca Gairanod also entertained Marcos-Duterte supporters for the first time, at the Las Piñas rally with drew some 8,000 people at The Tent, according to city police estimates.

Police estimate 8,000 people attended the UniTeam rally in “The Tent”.



Around 5,000 occupied the indoor venue & 3,000 at the outdoor venue were a concert was also held, said Las Piñas police chief PCol Jaime Santos.



📸:Lakas-CMD pic.twitter.com/zMT3whpJyc — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) March 13, 2022

The guest artists of both campaigns over the weekend join a long list of celebrities who have gone beyond social media to share their preferred candidates, by speaking or performing at rallies.

Previously, industry veterans and pillars have personally endorsed candidates, including the likes of Sharon Cuneta, Ely Buendia, Kuh Ledesma, Joel Torre, Cherry Pie Picache, and Edu Manzano for Robredo and Pangilinan; and Dulce, Randy Santiago, Isay Alvarez, and Robert Sena for Marcos and Duterte.

— With a report from Anjo Bagaoisan, ABS-CBN News