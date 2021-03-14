Eddie Garcia’s last surviving child, Erwin, passes away

Eddie Garcia with his son, Erwin, bonding in a family affair. Source: Erwin Garcia

MANILA - Erwin Garcia, the last surviving child of the late film icon Eddie Garcia, passed away on Saturday due to complications of liver disease. He was 65.

“It’s very sad that after two years, sumunod na si Erwin kay Tito Eddie,” Representative Mikee Romero told ABS-CBN News Sunday, citing the filial bond between him and the second-born of Garcia.

Romero regarded the late actor, the partner of his mother Lilibeth Romero, as a father figure.

“We were close, komedyante kasi yon,” he said also ruing the fact that all three of Garcia’s children are now gone.

Erwin’s older brother, Eddieboy died in motorcycle accident in the 1970s while younger sister Elizabeth passed on in the 90s due to heart disease.

Garcia died on his 65th birthday Saturday, according to his niece Angelica Laser Esquillon in her Facebook post.

It was Garcia who fittingly recapped the private and personal life of his father who died in June 2019 after an accident on the set of a TV show.

“His passion was his showbiz work, maski birthday niya nagtatrabaho,” he recalled in interviews with ABS-CBN, also paying tribute to him as a father.

“Second day na unconcious siya nagpasalamat na ako sa kanya sa lahat!,” Erwin told ABS-CBN in June 2019. “Sinabi ko rin tumayo ka na dyan!”

The younger Garcia was part of the forthcoming all-star documentary Manoy: Isang Pagsaludo Eddie Garcia directed by Jon Red for Viva Entertainment.

Funeral arrangements are still being finalized by his family as of this posting.