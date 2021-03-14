BGYO hopes to stage own concert in the near future

MANILA – Members of the breakout P-pop boy group BGYO confessed they are still not used to their newfound fame just two months after they were launched as one team.

Speaking with Toni Gonzaga for “I Feel U” on Sunday, the boys said they still can't believe that a lot of people know them now and that their fans are supporting the things that they put out there.

“Nung time na na-launch kami, hindi kami makapaniwala kasi yung pag-launch po sa amin, ang tagal na naming pinag-uusapan. Nung time na po na yun, hindi na kami makapaniwala talaga. Napaiyak na lang talaga kami,” they said.

Going by the growing fanbase they continue to draw, BGYO said they could not be any more grateful that people still show up for them despite the difficult times everyone is currently in right now.

“Super grateful po kasi kahit sabihin mong may pandemic, nag-lockdown, nandiyan pa rin sila para suportahan kami kahit virtually lang nila kami nakikita,” they said.

“They show support po hindi lang through simple likes and shares. They also support us through LED billboards. We appreciate that so much because even though pandemic, they still make a show to show their support,” the group added.

BGYO said they could not wait for the pandemic to be over so they could finally meet their supporters and thank them in person.

For now, they vow to continue working hard so they could offer new projects to their supporters.

“Mas gagalingan pa namin kasi yung pressure nasa amin. Mas nag-e-expect yung tao. Kailangan naming panindigan. Kailangan naming mas higitan pa yun.”

When asked what they want to attain in the near future, the boys were one in saying they hope to be able to stage their own concert.

Composed of Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki, the boys of BGYO were formerly known as Star Hunt Academy Boys. The newly-minted idols were trainees under the ABS-CBN Entertainment unit for nearly two years, with Filipino and South Korean coaches helping them master singing and dancing.

They graduated to rookie status from being trainees in December. That same month, they signed as the newest artists of ABS-CBN’s talent agency Star Magic.

The five-member P-pop group was launched in January with a grand event showcasing individual performances, as well as the premiere of their debut single “The Light’s” music video.