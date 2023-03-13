Korean rapper pH-1 to hold PH concert in May

Korean-American rapper pH-1. Photo: Twitter/@ph1boyyy

MANILA — Korean-American rapper pH-1 is coming to the Philippines in May for a solo concert, the event's producer announced Monday.

In a Twitter post, Karpos Multimedia said the 33-year-old artist, whose real name is Park Jun-won, is bringing his "About Damn Time" tour to the country.

The show is slated to be held at the Filinvest Tent in Alabang, Muntinlupa on May 3, with tickets going on sale starting March 17, Karpos said.

The event marks pH-1's debut in the Philippine concert scene.

pH-1 debuted in 2016 with the digital single "Wavy" and signed with popular hip-hop and R&B label H1ghr Music the following year.

He gained popularity for appearing in the rap competition program "Show Me the Money 777" in 2018.

Last year, pH-1 released his second studio album "But for Now Leave Me Alone."

pH-1 also currently serves as a rap mentor in the ongoing survival program "Boys Planet."

