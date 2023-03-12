South Korean singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong

South Korean singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong, who starred in the highly popular drama "Boys Over Flowers," is coming back to the Philippines in April.

In a Twitter post, local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions announced Saturday that Kim would hold a concert at the MetroTent in Pasig City on April 28.

A Dreamer's Journey.



KIM HYUN JOONG world tour "The End of a Dream" is coming to Manila! On April 28, 2023, at 7 p.m. in MetroTent, Pasig City! pic.twitter.com/48PXSQMBWH — Neuwave Events & Productions (@neuwave_events) March 11, 2023

The concert is part of the 36-year-old artist's "The End of a Dream" world tour.

Neuwave did not immediately reveal the ticket prices and selling dates.

Kim debuted in 2005 as a member of the K-pop boy band SS501.

He rose to further popularity for starring in the 2009 series "Boys Over Flowers," the Korean adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same title, which was also the inspiration for the hit Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden."

Kim last went to Manila in January 2020, playing at the SM Skydome in Quezon City for his "Bio-Rhythm" tour.

FROM THE ARCHIVES