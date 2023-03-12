Home  >  Entertainment

'Boys Over Flowers' star Kim Hyun-joong coming to Philippines

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 12 2023 02:42 PM

South Korean singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong
South Korean singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong

South Korean singer-actor Kim Hyun-joong, who starred in the highly popular drama "Boys Over Flowers," is coming back to the Philippines in April.

In a Twitter post, local promoter Neuwave Events and Productions announced Saturday that Kim would hold a concert at the MetroTent in Pasig City on April 28.

The concert is part of the 36-year-old artist's "The End of a Dream" world tour.

Neuwave did not immediately reveal the ticket prices and selling dates.

Kim debuted in 2005 as a member of the K-pop boy band SS501.

He rose to further popularity for starring in the 2009 series "Boys Over Flowers," the Korean adaptation of the Japanese manga of the same title, which was also the inspiration for the hit Taiwanese drama "Meteor Garden."

Kim last went to Manila in January 2020, playing at the SM Skydome in Quezon City for his "Bio-Rhythm" tour.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Korean celebrities   Kim Hyun-joong   events   Neuwave   SS501   K-pop   Boys Over Flowers  