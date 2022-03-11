Vice Ganda hints at movie comeback after nearly 3 years

Box-office superstar Vice Ganda hints at his movie comeback during the live episode of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Friday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has hinted readying for a movie comeback, nearly three years since his last big-screen offering.

The “It’s Showtime” mainstay brought up the topic during the noontime program’s live episode on Friday, as he described the animated reactions of his co-hosts Vhong Navarro and Ogie Alcasid while interviewing a “Sexy Babe” candidate.

“Ang lalaki ng galaw niyo, ha, pang big screen!” Vice Ganda said, laughing. (See the 19:20 mark of the video below.)

Navarro then told Alcasid, “Gusto niya kasi magka\-movie tayong tatlo.”

“Porke’t nalaman niyong may meeting ako sa Star Cinema kahapon, ha!” Vice Ganda teased.

Navarro joked that Alcasid would be a fitting replacement for Vice Ganda’s usual movie sidekicks, comedians MC, Lassy, and Negi.

At that point, Vice Ganda turned serious in referring to Alcasid as his lucky charm, in an apparent indication of wanting to co-star in an acting project. He also mentioned he was in the process of casting a movie.

“Actually, ito, walang halong kiyeme, ha. Noong nagka-casting kami kagabi, nag-iisip kami… Sabi ko, ‘Feeling ko, lucky charm ko now si Ogie Alcasid.’ Sabi ko ‘yun sa kanila,” he shared.

“Kasi kami talaga ni Vhong ‘yun, kaya sabi ko isama si Ogie, kasi parang lucky charm ko,” he added.

Prior to the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Vice Ganda had been starring in at least one film in a lead role every year since 2010, mostly entries to the annual Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

His last big-screen title was in 2019, the MMFF entry “The Mall, The Merrier” co-starring Anne Curtis.

