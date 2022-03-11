Watch more on iWantTFC

With the exception of the trending cochinillo, which could only be sliced once and perfectly, the climactic dinner scene in “The Broken Marriage Vow” took a meticulous process that involved several takes to highlight the nuanced reactions of each actor, according to cast member Rachel Alejandro.

The actress and music veteran, who plays Nathalia Lucero in the hit ABS-CBN drama, revealed that the five-way confrontation was one of the last sequences to be filmed before the series wrapped.

“Pressure” was on Art Acuna, Alejandro quipped, as she recalled her onscreen husband being tasked with cutting the roast piglet with a plate — but with only one take. As Fred Lucero, Acuna fortunately pulled it off, as seen in the episode that aired early this week and has since gone viral.

What followed was the exacting process of capturing the emotions of the ensemble, led by Jodi Sta. Maria as the vengeful wife Jill, with Zanjoe Marudo as the cheating husband David, and Sue Ramirez as the mistress and Lucero heiress Lexy.

Alejandro described director Connie Macatuno’s approach as “film style”; that is, in contrast to traditional teleseryes were multiple cameras record the same take from different angles, the actors in focus are filmed one at a time.

“Nakaka-excite makita na nabuo lahat, all those elements. Ang ganda! I loved it! I love the whole tension of the scene,” she told ABS-CBN News.

Alejandro lauded her co-stars, especially Sta. Maria, whose performance she called “masterful” and “powerful.”

“Ako mismo, nganga! Nganga ako sa kaniya,” she said. “Whenever I’m in a scene with her, I’m always so kinakabahan. Minsan, I forget my lines kasi she’s so intense! Katakot siya!”

Sitting down with ABS-CBN News, Alejandro also spoke at length about her acting process (“The Broken Marriage Vow” took significant adjustment, given her theater and musical background which allows for extensive rehearsals); whether she agrees with the decisions of Nathalia (yes, but with conditions); and the aspirational fashion depicted in the series (happily reporting she got to take home a few memorabilia).

Beyond the primetime drama, Alejandro is gearing up for another acting project, this time in the US — “Sinister Cover-Up,” a mystery murder film which starts production in Boston mid-March.

She is also raring to return to the concert scene, with tour dates in Florida in May, and Arizona in June.

Directed by Macatuno with Andoy Ranay, “The Broken Marriage Vow” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and Jeepney TV, with 48-hour advanced episodes available on iWantTFC and Viu.