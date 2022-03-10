Blonde Julia Barretto appears nude in birthday shoot

MANILA—Actress Julia Barretto marked her birthday with a daring pictorial where she appears nude with only silver sheen covering her body.

Barretto, who turned 25 on March 10, shared the revealing snaps on Instagram, crediting her frequent collaborator BJ Pascual as photographer.

The shoot also sees Barretto sporting a blonde bob.

“25” was her simple caption for the photo set.

A succeeding post shows her wearing a silver bodysuit. “Silver Year,” she wrote, referring to the numerical meaning of the color.

Among those who greeted the actress was boyfriend Gerald Anderson, who recently turned 33 on March 7.

“This day in 1997 God sent us an Angel,” the actor said in his greeting. “Happy Birthday Baby.”

“Thank you my love,” Barretto responded. “I love life with you.”