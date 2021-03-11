K-pop songs to return to Spotify after new agreement with Kakao M

Soloist IU and hip hop group Epik High were among some of the artists whose music disappeared from Spotify after the streaming service’s licensing deal with distributor Kakao M lapsed in early March. Instagram: @dlwlrma/ @ blobyblo

Songs by K-pop artists are coming back to Spotify after the Swedish streaming service renewed a licensing agreement with Korean music distributor Kakao M, various media outlets reported on Thursday.

On March 1, hundreds of songs by singers under Kakao M disappeared from the service after the lapse of a licensing deal between the two parties, prompting some K-pop fans to cancel their premium Spotify membership.

Soompi, a news website dedicated to K-pop, reported that Spotify and Kakao M (or Kakao Entertainment) have renewed their deal.

“Both companies have completed discussions about the renewal of their global licensing contract. As a result, Kakao Entertainment’s content will be available on Spotify platforms around the world, including in South Korea,” the two parties said in a joint statement, as reported by Soompi.

Sources from Spotify and Kakao M also confirmed the development to Soompi.

Both parties, however, did not state when the songs would become available again on the platform.

Acts affected by the issue include IU, Epik High, Seventeen, GFriend, Nu’est, Mamamoo, Monsta X, WJSN, Loona, Golden Child, The Boyz, Momoland, and Pentagon, among others.

Music from the “Big Four” companies — SM Entertainment, YG Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and BigHit Entertainment (excluding BigHit Labels) — were retained on Spotify.

Spotify launched in South Korea on February 1 in a highly anticipated rollout in the competitive streaming market dominated by Melon, which is run by Kakao M.

