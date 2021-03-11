'I haven't been this happy': Sharon Cuneta inspired by slimmer figure

MANILA -- Showbiz veteran Sharon Cuneta continues to amaze her fans and fellow celebrities as she shared a recent photo of her showcasing a slimmer figure.

On Instagram, the actress shared that she has been dieting on and off since January 2016 and it has taken her a long while to get to where she is now.

While acknowledging that she has a few more pounds left to shed before she gets to her ideal weight, Cuneta said she has not been this happy about herself in so many years.

“You can always see the real state of my heart in my EYES. Losing weight is hard. Being INSPIRED to do it or anything else is harder to come by.”

Having said this, Cuneta declared that is she very much inspired as of the moment and she is driving to work continuously anew.

“Right now, I am [inspired]. Very much so! Finally. And I looove working again! Lots of surprises coming up for you, my Sharonians! For now, please be happy that I am VERY happy! My heart is alive and jumping for joy! I love YOU,” she said.

Currently, Cuneta is working on her upcoming movie “Revirginized.”

Cuneta said she is mighty proud of this project which opens a new chapter for her as an actress.

“Manang ang character ko, walang buhay, maagang naging ina, umiikot lang sa kanyang anak pero at some point mamumulat ang mga mata niya,” she told ABS-CBN News in a previous interview.

The role, which may also have skin-baring, also fell into her lap at a time she lost considerable weight, a fact reflected in her social media posts.

“I’ll be happy if I want to inspire other women in their 40s, 50s or 60s,” she said.

Among Cuneta’s co-stars in the movie are Marco Gumabao, Rosanna Roces and Albert Martinez.

