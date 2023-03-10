Part 2 of K-drama 'The Glory' now streaming on Netflix

MANILA, Philippines — The second part of the highly anticipated Korean drama "The Glory" is now available on Netflix.

The South Korean revenge-thriller series starring Korean superstar Song Hye-Kyo and Lee Do-Hyun began airing its second part on March 10 at 4 p.m.

It immediately became a trending topic on Twitter reaching No. 8. It was also took the 9th spot on Netflix an hour after its release.

After the premiere of its first installment last December, "The Glory" secured its spot as one of the most-watched series on Netflix Philippines.

"The Glory" tells the story of Dong-eun, a victim of childhood violence, who commits her life in a tangle of vengeance to all the accomplices who caused her childhood trauma and pain. -- Hannahlyn Tomaquin