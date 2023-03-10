How Moira dela Torre lost 60 pounds in a year

MANILA -- OPM hitmaker Moira dela Torre revealed that after a year, she has now lost 60 lbs.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Dela Torre also said she is now cleared from hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and is "no longer infertile."

"1 year and a month apart — from 180 lbs to 120 lbs — 60 lbs lighter and cleared of Hashimoto's hypothyroidism, estrogen dominance, and no longer infertile after 2 years of being declared to be. No exercise, no diet, no surgeries," Dela Torre wrote.

The "hugot" hitmaker revealed that she secretly became bulimic for two years, which left her struggling mentally and physically.

The singer went on to share that it was ABS-CBN broadcaster Karen Davila who introduced her to a doctor who worked on her hormones.

"She had me take a hormone test, where she found out what really was messing up my system (stress, depression and misdiagnosed PCOS for years). I've been known to be someone whose weight fluctuated a lot — and i'd get conscious, not really because of my physical appearance but moreso because of how I felt internally. I always felt uncomfortable and unable to function at my best. so when we got to the real root of all the misalignment, she knew exactly which supplements to give me and the rest is history," she said.

"I have been on tour for almost a month now and usually, I'd get sick easily — but even with weather changes, jetlag, and lack of rest, I think it was the first time I ever felt fully present and completely enjoyed every moment of my season with the people I'm so blessed to be surrounded with. Mentally, I've never felt so alive. I felt 100% and felt so happy doing what i love, especially being able to do it well. Today, I went to the gym for the first time in 2 (maybe 3) years... and don't ever remember feeling this happy and healthy in my life," added Dela Torre.

Currently, Dela Torre is abroad for her first world tour.

