MANILA -- Diego Loyzaga knew he had it coming when he attended the media screening of his latest movie “Adarna Gang” in Cubao, Quezon City Tuesday night.

The movie press posed only one question: Has he made up with actress Barbie Imperial three months after their break-up?

“We’re good, we talk,“ Loyzaga shot back, confirming a recent public sighting of their recent meet-up.

But he pleaded with media not to press the issue of reconciliation, just yet. “Please let’s not get to that. We are friends and that’s what matters for now. She’s in Davao now. We are good friends. There is no bitterness on my part,“ he told ABS-CBN News.

In a previous interview, Imperial said she is not looking forward to renewing her romance with Loyzaga.

"We broke up na, break na kami. Hindi naman siya bad break-up. Okay kami. Hindi kami nag-break na magkaaway kami, hindi. We are okay," Imperial said in the media conference for her series “Goodbye Girl.”

"I think it's for the better naman. And even si Diegs naman alam niya naman 'yon na parang marami pa kaming kailangang matutunan at kailangan pa namin na mag-grow apart.”

Meanwhile, Loyzaga continues his streak as the most in-demand leading man at this time.

After being paired with Coleen Garcia in “Adarna Gang“ and Nadine Lustre in “The Greed,” he will have Sue Ramirez as his partner in his next movie project “Mr. Heartless.”

“I am so happy to be with Sue, who’s a long time friend. I am also thankful that I was given a second chance in the industry,“ said Loyzaga, recalling the time he struggled with his career and personal life.

And yes, he is also looking forward to a rebound movie with Imperial after their 2021 movie “Dulo.”