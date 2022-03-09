Photo from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World Twitter account.

This may contain spoilers from RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World.

Northern Ireland takes home the crown as Blu Hydrangea won Wednesday the first international season of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race."

Blu Hydrangea bested eight other "RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World" contestants from the USA, Canada, Holland, and Thailand.

In the final episode, the top four queens Blu Hydrangea, Baga Chips, Mo Heart, and Jujubee faced off in a lip-sync for the crown battle.

Mo Heart won against Baga Chips with the upbeat "Domino" by Jessie J, while Jujubee lost to Blu Hydrangea with "The Reflex" by Duran Duran.

Mo Heart and Blu Hydrangea then battled for the crown with Kylie Minogue's "Supernova" with the latter winning the competition.

Here's the first exclusive message from your reigning Queen of the Mother-Tucking World! 🌍👑 #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/KzyMRXKfJc — RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World (@dragraceukbbc) March 8, 2022

Blu Hydrangea dedicated her win to all those who appreciated her work and to queer people who see themselves in her.

"I cannot believe this. I want to thank everyone for their love and support. You appreciate my art and that means so much to me," Blu Hydrangea said.

"I am doing this for Northern Ireland but for any queer-dos out there that see themselves in me, it’s all for you. I really am so proud of myself and I hope that you are too. Lots of love and let’s take over the frickin’ world."

"RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs The World" is a spin-off of the hit reality series "RuPaul's Drag Race" gathering past contestants from previous seasons of the show's various franchises.