MANILA — Paolo Benjamin Guico of the band Ben&Ben celebrated with his followers the result of years of dedication despite struggles on Wednesday, sharing photos of his weight-loss transformation.

These pictures represent years of hard work and sacrifice. Today, I just wanted to celebrate this growth with all of you. Thanks for being there to cheer me on at my lowest moments. I hit my goal weight this week, finally 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MJxVx631PC — Paolo Benjamin (@PaoloBenjamin_) March 9, 2022

On his social media pages, Guico shared a selfie that shows defined abs, in a stark contrast to another photo of him taken before he started managing his weight.

“These pictures represent years of hard work and sacrifice,” he wrote. “Today, I just wanted to celebrate this growth with all of you. Thanks for being there to cheer me on at my lowest moments. I hit my goal weight this week, finally.”

Earlier this week, Guico said he considers his weight loss a “major life achievement” which followed “countless struggles getting out of bed, being out of breath, and the times when I just mentally gave up.”

Today, I want to be vulnerable and share a major life achievement with you all. Yesterday, I hit my goal weight ever since I started this weight loss commitment right before the pandemic. A big part of that has been running, on these roads (in the video). pic.twitter.com/aEPxWYLp0Z — Paolo Benjamin (@PaoloBenjamin_) March 7, 2022

Addressing his followers on Wednesday, he said: “If you are on a path of growth, do it out of love for yourself and do it for the people you love. Never do it just to please others, because it will never be enough. You are enough.

“You have so much to offer to the world. I know you're working hard. You got this. You're not alone. I'm rooting for you. I'm with you.”

Guico also drew attention to his stretch marks seen in the photo, “because they’re awesome.”

“I also celebrate my past self, because he's awesome too,” he added.

Guico said he will be sharing more about his weight-loss journey in the coming weeks.