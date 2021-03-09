Empress Schuck tells Vino Guingona: You rescued me from the pain of the past

Empress Schuck and Vino Guingona. Photo from Schuck's Instagram account



MANILA -- Actress Empress Schuck said she finally found peace and contentment with Vin Guingona as she delivered a heartfelt vow for her husband during their wedding ceremony in Tagaytay.

In the official wedding video of Schuck and Guingona uploaded by Nice Print Photography, Schuck called her husband a gift from God, especially when her daughter, Athalia, came into her life.

“Since Athalia came, I've been telling myself that you are God's gift to me. I didn't know what I wanted that time and you just came, rescued me from the pain of the past,” she narrated.

“Finally, I found my place, my contentment, my peace. Through you, God showed me that I can be taken care of. That I can be loved. I can be heard and understood for all the struggles and sacrifices I went through in life,” Schuck said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

According to the 28-year-old actress, Guingona was her "happy ending."

“Ikaw pala 'yung finish line. Ikaw 'yung happy ending. Ikaw 'yung reward. Simula noon, everything made sense. Of course, there were still hardships. But this time may kasama na ako,” she realized.

She went on to reveal that they had an agreement to “keep our purity” until their wedding day, which Schuck felt even more proud of her husband.

“I'm so proud of the man you have become, especially the day that we agreed to stay away from the temptation of lust and keep our purity 'til our wedding. By God's grace, I promise to share my life with you in all faith and gentleness, through joy and sorrow, in abundance and not, in well-being and poor health, 'til death do us part,” she quipped.

Guingona, on the other hand, recalled how he "gatecrashed" his wife’s 18th birthday party and had a first glimpse of her beauty.

“11 years ago, I was a stranger who gatecrashed your 18th birthday. And I remember, standing behind the huge crowd, staring at you while you were entering your guests, your party was star-studded, filled with celebrities. As I looked at you, my world seemed to stop, and I remember thinking how beautiful you are,” he said in his vow.

However, Guingona realized his chances were slim since Schuck was already a TV personality at the time.

“At that moment, reality struck. I thought to myself, I'm just a nobody from the province... There is no way I can end up with a celebrity. Four years after, [God] gave us another chance to meet. This time, more appropriately. I officially met you at the restaurant in Makati,” Guingona recalled.

He also admitted in his vows that their love story was not smooth sailing.

“Our love story did not begin perfectly and we faced a big responsibility early in our lives due to our own miscalculated actions. When I lost my father, you never left me and were there to comfort me. I thank God because through these challenges, we both grew, we got to know each other better, we learned from each other, and more importantly, we both found Christ and deepened our relationship with Him,” he said.

On March 6, the couple tied the knot in Hillcreek Gardens after getting engaged on the fifth birthday of her daughter last September.

Schuck started out as an actress as part of ABS-CBN's Star Magic and was featured in "Super Inggo," "Apoy Sa Dagat," and "100 Days to Heaven," among others.

A former model, Guingona is the grandson of former vice president Teofisto Guingona Jr. and the nephew of former Senator Teofisto Guingona III. 1

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC