Rico Blanco excited to open new business in La Union

MANILA – Rico Blanco took to social media to share his excitement as his new business in La Union is about to launch.

Dubbed Port San Juan, Blanco’s new venture is a market place that caters to both residents and tourists.

“Can't believe I'm now just counting the weeks (days??) til my ultimate dream project in Surftown LU @portsanjuan finally opens its doors to the community,” he wrote on Instagram.

“My partners and I have worked on this for a few years now so I'm absolutely thrilled to see our market level looking all set to welcome tenants, partners, friends and guests VERY SOON,” he added.

The former Rivermaya frontman also disclosed that it has been his goal to put up something like this.

“Matagal ko pinangarap 'to kaya pagbigyan n'yo na kung biglaang nag-photo shoot na lang ako dito para hindi maiyak,” he said.

Blanco has been making headlines recently because of his blossoming romance with girlfriend Maris Racal.

The singer was just seen in the iWantTFC series “The Goodbye Girl” where he worked with Racal in an acting project for the first time.

Racal confirmed her relationship with Blanco in May 2021.