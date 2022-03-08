Action Thai BL 'KinnPorsche' to premiere on April 2

Screenshot from Be On Cloud's YouTube channel.

The much-awaited Thai action boys’ love (BL) series “KinnPorsche” is set to premiere this 2022, Be On Cloud announced Friday.

In the new trailer, it was revealed that “KinnPorsche” will air on iQIYI and One 31 on April 2.

The series is led by Mile Phakphum as Kinn and Apo Nattawin as Porsche.

Kinn is the son of a mafia boss who was chased by their family’s enemies. He asks for Porsche’s help and hires him as his new bodyguard but later on, they develop a romantic relationship.

"KinnPorsche" was originally set to be released in 2021 but was delayed due to changes in the production team.

The new trailer also features a different setting and the new cast.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: