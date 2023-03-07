MANILA -- OPM veteran Regine Velasquez will stage a repeat concert of her "Solo" concert on April 28 and April 29, still at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati.

Velasquez's sister and talent manager Cacai Mitra announced over the weekend that due to "overwhelming requests for ticket reservations" they moved the selling to an earlier time.

Tickets for "Solo Again" will be available starting March 16, at 10 a.m. via Ticketworld.

It will be directed by Paolo Valenciano and Raul Mitra as the musical director.

Velasquez first staged "SOLO" last February 17, 18, 24 and 25 at the Makati venue.

