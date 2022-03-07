MANILA – In the earlier part of the recent “Pinoy Big Brother” celebrity edition, KD Estrada would address Alexa Ilacad as his “ate,” or older sister.

This was when Estrada was heart-broken being rejected by fellow housemate Anji Salvacion.

Later on, Estrada started calling Ilacad by her first name, and sometimes with the terms of endearment “sweetie” or “baby.”

In an interview with Bianca Gonzalez for Cinema News, Estrada recalled the exact moment he saw Ilacad in a different light.

“When we got evicted. Sabay kami na-evict. Looking back, parang I just realized na Alexa was the only one who did not nominate me. She was always there for me, never backstabbed me, never talked behind my back and stuff,” he said.

“She always cared even if she was tired. She never was tired for me. I just realized that this woman is just amazing. She’s the best and she deserves the best,” he added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

This marked the beginning of their deeper friendship, Estrada said.

“I just wanted to make her happy din. Pero at least she felt the same way. She doesn’t see me as a brother,” he said.

Estrada also recalled that it was Ilacad who told him to stop calling her “ate,” given their age gap of only two years.

“I stopped calling her 'ate' inside the house na. She said, ‘How old are you?’ I said I am 19 and she is 21. It’s not that far. So okay, I would just stop calling her 'ate.' I just called her Lex,” he said.

Since leaving the "PBB" house, Estrada and Ilacad have courted a massive following, particularly for their tandem, now dubbed “KDLex.”

Aside from performing numerous times on “ASAP Natin To” together, the two also had their first event together -- "KDLex: The Fancon" last February 26 on KTX.

Ilacad also revealed that they will be having their first series with Dreamscape Entertainment this coming summer.