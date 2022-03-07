MANILA – Fresh from the success of their first-ever virtual fan conference, Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada will soon headline the upcoming series “Run to Me.”

On Instagram, ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment announced that the new drama series will be directed by Dwein Ruedas-Baltazar.

The project will be produced under the collaboration of Dreamscape Entertainment, the content producer behind the hit ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ's Ang Probinsyano” and “The Broken Marriage Vow”; iWantTFC, the leading Filipino streaming service in the world; and Kumu, a popular Filipino livestreaming app.

Along with the reveal of the series title, Dreamscape Entertainment also unveiled the “Run to Me” poster.

Estrada and Ilacad got closer together when they entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house in 2021 as celebrity housemates. They eventually became a love team after their stint in the reality series.

While they are very close to each other, the two Kapamilya stars clarified that they are not yet in a relationship.

When asked if she thinks Estrada could already be her next boyfriend, Ilacad said: “Sabi nga ni Kuya, malalaman niyo yan sa takdang panahon. I am enjoying his company… What I love about KD is he helps me grow and I help him grow. We are like two plants watering each other and growing at the same time. It feels really healthy.”

At the end of the day, both Ilacad and Estrada feel lucky that they have each other.