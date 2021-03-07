'PBB Connect': Chico ends journey as housemate

MANILA -- Housemate Chico Alicaya was the eleventh housemate to leave the "Pinoy Big Brother" house in the ongoing season.

On Sunday's episode of "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect," it was announced that Alicaya is this season's eleventh evictee after receiving only 6.12 percent of combined Kumu and text votes.

"Maraming salamat sa pagbabahagi ng iyong kwento, Ex-housemate Chico"#PBB11thEviction pic.twitter.com/EUWFRU06GU — Pinoy Big Brother (@PBBabscbn) March 7, 2021

His eviction means the other nominees, Ralph Malibunas and Amanda Zamora have just been given a chance to become one of the Big Four.

The top four spots are currently occupied by Andrea Abaya, Jie-Ann Armero, Liofer Pinatacan and Kobie Brown.

This coming week, the six remaining housemates have to undergo challenges to secure their spot as finalists.

“PBB” puts together strangers from different backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections that unfold on television.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).