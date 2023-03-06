Star Magic artists sit down for 'Celebrity Conversations'

'Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations' will premiere March 7 with Belle Mariano as its first guest. Star Magic

MANILA — Star Magic artists open up about their career and discuss a range of topics in a new interview series, titled "Celebrity Conversations," to be released as a digital offering starting Tuesday.

The program, which promises an "exclusive virtual backstage seat" for fans, will kick off with a one-on-one interview with new-generation leading lady Belle Mariano.

"Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations" will release new episodes twice weekly, on Tuesday and Fridays.

For the month of March, the lineup of interviewees include Mariano (March 7), Donny Pangilinan (March 10), Andrea Brillantes (March 14), and Robi Domingo (March 17).

Mark your calendars this March, Kapamilya.



Because #StarMagic is giving you an exclusive virtual backstage seat where you can listen to unique Tatak Star Magic Celebrity Conversations with some of our notable Kapamilya stars! Stay tuned to Star Magic’s Youtube Channel! pic.twitter.com/fDqnVWlDqO — Star Magic (@starmagicphils) March 1, 2023

Also sitting down for a conversation are Karina Bautsita (March 21), Aljon Mendoza (March 24), Gerald Anderson (March 28), and Erich Gonzales (March 31).

Glimpsed in the teaser of the series are several other Kapamilya stars: KD Estrada, BGYO, Melai Cantiveros, JM de Guzman, Jake Cuenca, Arjo Atayde, Kaori Oinuma, and Ria Atayde.

Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi is also seen in the teaser.

"Tatak Star Magic: Celebrity Conversations" will be released exclusively as a YouTube offering, available on the talent agency's YouTube channel.

RELATED VIDEO: