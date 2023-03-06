Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano pose for photos during the 2019 ABS-CBN Ball in Shangri-La The Fort on September 14, 2019. Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano explained her side on why she hasn't posted anything on social media with Enrique Gil and at the same time denied rumors of an ongoing romance with James Reid.

In a vlog with Bea Alonzo, Soberano said she wants to stay away from her love team with real-life boyfriend Gil and build her solo career.

“I’m staying away from the love team thing. It’s hard because everything that I’m trying to do now, as a solo artist, isn’t being taken seriously or like, isn't being respected. It’s being seen as something negative,” Soberano said.

“They think I’m some type of wild child now just because I’m not in a love team or I’m not seen with the same man constantly. When that is actually normal to be honest,” she added.

Soberano insisted that being in a love team "boxed" women, reiterating her views which she aired in her own "rebranding" vlog which drew a lot of criticisms.

“Love team is a phenomenon only created in the Philippines, only existing in the Philippines, and to box a woman like that is so dangerous actually for their mental health and growth not just as a professional but also as an individual,” she added.

Asked about her relationship with actor-singer James Reid: “Me and James, no, we never had a thing.”

“I get so nervous about questions like that because people already assumed the worst about me because I haven’t been posting anything about Quen, we haven’t been seen in a project together,” she said.

Gil and Soberano rose to fame as a love team with the hit teleserye "Got To Believe" in 2013. They were last seen together on screen with "Make It with You" in 2020.

