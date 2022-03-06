Veteran actress Luz Fernandez dies at 86

MANILA - Veteran actress Luz Fernandez, best known for her portrayal of contravidas in radio, film and television, died March 5 due to cardiac arrest.

Fernandez’s daughter, Consuelo Trinidad, told ABS-CBN News she passed on at 6:24 Saturday morning at a hospital in Marikina. She was 86.

Starting in the 1950s, Fernandez had a prolific career as a radio talent in DZRH radio, working on such memorable programs as “Gulong ng Palad," “Ilaw ng Tahanan,” “Dr. Ramon Selga,” “Sagrado” and “Aklat ng Pag-ibig” until she traversed movies and television.

Thank you for everyone's messages of sympathy and support, really appreciate it. 💕 For friends and family who wish to pay their final respects to my lola, Luz Fernandez, the wake is ongoing at the Loyola Memorial Chapels Marikina (Sapphire 1). pic.twitter.com/2ZMNTh9HRp — Celestine Trinidad (@luckychan) March 6, 2022

Among her most memorable films were “Minsa’y Isang Gamu-gamo” and “OK Ka Fairy Ko“ where she played the evil witch Luka and the 80s TV series “Ora Engkantada.”

She also directed the radio serial “Dr. Romantiko.”

In the last decade, Fernandez essayed the grandmother character of Liza Soberano, and Lisa Macuja’s stage adaptation of Lola Basyang.

Aside from "Maalaala Mo Kaya" and other TV shows, Fernandez also co-starred with Vice Ganda in a Lenten episode of “It’s Showtime.” Her last known project was “And I Thank You” with Ai Ai de las Alas in 2019.

In a past interview with Macuja to promote “Lola Basyang,” Fernandez joked that her ultimate wish was to play “serene” characters. But she, with the loud brassy laughter, just could not. “Bruha ang gusto sa akin, “ she laughed.

“Huwaran siyang artista, yan sana ang laging matandaan ng lahat,“ Trinidad said of her mother. “Mapagmahal din siya talaga sa mga bata.“

Fernandez’s wake is at Loyola Memorial Chapels in Marikina City where she will also be buried on Wednesday, March 9.