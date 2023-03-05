Kai Marmeto is now part of Martin Nievera's "MarTeam" on "The Voice Kids Philippines". Photo from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA - Martin Nievera used his "power" to stop another coach from taking away this young artist on Sunday's episode of the latest season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."

Ten-year-old Kai Marmeto charmed both Nievera and KZ Tandingan with his performance of "Hesus".

Tandingan, however, lost her chance to recruit Marmeto into her team after Nievera used the block button against her.

Nievera explained he did so because he knew he and Tandingan tend to pick the same kind of artists.

"Pero may mga notes na excited na mag-experiment sa mga iba’t ibang klaseng songs, I think you can do all kinds," Nievera told Marmeto, who became the fifth member of "MarTeam".

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

RELATED VIDEO:

