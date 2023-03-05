MANILA - Martin Nievera used his "power" to stop another coach from taking away this young artist on Sunday's episode of the latest season of "The Voice Kids Philippines."
Ten-year-old Kai Marmeto charmed both Nievera and KZ Tandingan with his performance of "Hesus".
Tandingan, however, lost her chance to recruit Marmeto into her team after Nievera used the block button against her.
Nievera explained he did so because he knew he and Tandingan tend to pick the same kind of artists.
"Pero may mga notes na excited na mag-experiment sa mga iba’t ibang klaseng songs, I think you can do all kinds," Nievera told Marmeto, who became the fifth member of "MarTeam".
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
