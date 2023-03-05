Princess J Cañete is the newest addition to Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan on "The Voice Kids Philippines Season 5". Photo from The Voice Kids Philippines on Twitter.

MANILA - A young artist from Antipolo City, who also sings for her church, is the latest addition to Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan on the ongoing season of "The Voice Kids Philippines".

On Sunday's episode, 12-year-old Princess J Cañete performed "At Ang Hirap", making Bamboo turn for her after just a few notes.

Her performance also impressed both Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan, who also had to convince her to join their respective teams.

Tandingan even had to ask rapper Gloc-9 for help in convincing Cañete.

“Sobrang nagustuhan ko ‘yung performance mo kasi simula pa lang all-in ka na eh, na-immerse ka na doon sa kanta simula pa lang,” Tandingan said.

“I want you on my team, and if you go on my team, we’re going to go on the road together,” Nievera added.

Bamboo, for his part, said he immediately knew Cañete's talent as soon as she started singing.

"Sa umpisa pa lang, umikot na ako kaagad…I already knew you had it in you,” Bamboo told Cañete.

Cañete eventually chose to be part of Kamp Kawayan, making her the fifth young artist on the team.

So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:

Team Bamboo

John Matthew Bendoy

Tin-tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Chaelna Vhea Magnaye

Princess J Cañete

Team KZ

Summer Pulido

Renzo Niez

Aera Castro

Honey Centeno

Xai Martinez

Kreya Morta

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Team Martin

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Patricia Delos Santos

John David Centeno

Kai Marmeto

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

RELATED VIDEO: