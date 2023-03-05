MANILA - A young artist from Antipolo City, who also sings for her church, is the latest addition to Bamboo's Kamp Kawayan on the ongoing season of "The Voice Kids Philippines".
On Sunday's episode, 12-year-old Princess J Cañete performed "At Ang Hirap", making Bamboo turn for her after just a few notes.
Her performance also impressed both Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan, who also had to convince her to join their respective teams.
Tandingan even had to ask rapper Gloc-9 for help in convincing Cañete.
“Sobrang nagustuhan ko ‘yung performance mo kasi simula pa lang all-in ka na eh, na-immerse ka na doon sa kanta simula pa lang,” Tandingan said.
“I want you on my team, and if you go on my team, we’re going to go on the road together,” Nievera added.
Bamboo, for his part, said he immediately knew Cañete's talent as soon as she started singing.
"Sa umpisa pa lang, umikot na ako kaagad…I already knew you had it in you,” Bamboo told Cañete.
Cañete eventually chose to be part of Kamp Kawayan, making her the fifth young artist on the team.
So far, here are the contestants who made it to the "Blind Auditions" of the show on its second weekend:
Team Bamboo
- John Matthew Bendoy
- Tin-tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Chaelna Vhea Magnaye
- Princess J Cañete
Team KZ
- Summer Pulido
- Renzo Niez
- Aera Castro
- Honey Centeno
- Xai Martinez
- Kreya Morta
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
Team Martin
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Patricia Delos Santos
- John David Centeno
- Kai Marmeto
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
